Austin Hall named National Defensive Player of the Week

Memphis Tigers defensive back Austin Hall was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his work against Navy on Saturday in the U of M's 30-27 victory.

The award honor adds to the American Athletic Conference honor he received.

Hall, a former walk-on from Collierville, had 10 tackles, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup in the end zone, and two interceptions against the Midshipmen.

Hall and his defensive mates held Navy to 100 yards below their average for the season. Tigers Defensive Coordinator Chris Ball cooked up a new scheme for the U of M after two years of frustration vs the Middies. It obviously worked.

"When their feet hit the floor, they decide to be good," Ball said. "We've got some really good players and they adapted to the scheme, accepted it, and made it work."

The Tigers now must develop a different more conventional scheme to try and stop their next opponent, the Houston Cougars. That game is set for Thursday night in Houston.

