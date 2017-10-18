Grizzlies start season opener tonight, Job fair today, Statues update, Brooks moving downtown?

Good Wednesday morning!
There is a big job fair at Memphis International Airport this morning with nearly two dozen employers. Details this morning on #wmc5.
Rise and Grind grizz nation. Tonight is the Memphis Grizzlies Opening Night. There will be several events kicking off the opener...We're live with a preview.
The Downtown headquarters of the Memphis Fire Department at Front and Union could be on the move and Overton Park's Brooks Museum of Art wants that space. We'll explain the issue this morning.
An update on Memphis City Council efforts to remove statues. An attorney for the city suggested that if the statues aren't moved that a lynching exhibit should be put in the park.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is hiring. We'll tell you about the pay and the kind of jobs up for grabs this morning on WMC.
This morning we are giving you an exclusive inside look at how the Memphis Police Department's Vice Unit is cracking down on prostitution.
If you want your own personal tour of historic Beale street. There's now an app for that. We'll explain what it is and how it works this morning
Weather:
Cool conditions this morning.Slightly warmer than yesterday but lots of sunshine today. Highs in the Mid 70s. Details on the day, the week and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
13-year-old girl secretly gives birth, leaves baby on woman's doorstep
Bicycle shop puts bad check writing customer on blast
Vice Unit targets Johns to combat prostitution
Unbreakable security screens stop Memphis burglaries
Man accused of killing wife, sister-in-law faces judge
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
In order to help make sure Tennessee families don't go hungry, Tennessee Department of Humane Services is hosting a job fair.More >>
A robber crashed into a woman's car in order to rob her of the money she recently withdrew from an ATM, according to Germantown Police Department.More >>
A teen was shot Tuesday afternoon off Vollintine Avenue near North Watkins Street, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
We've endured a couple of cold mornings this week but it hasn't been cold enough to get our first frost of the season, a temperature of 32 degrees or lower. However it won't be much longer or will it?More >>
West Memphis Police Department opened its doors to give the public an idea of how it operates.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
A Facebook fugitive from the metro Detroit area, who once taunted police on the social media site, surrendered Monday night and even followed through on a promise to deliver a dozen donuts.More >>
