Man critical after East Memphis shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critical after East Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Willow Cove in East Memphis.

Police said the victim was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information available on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly