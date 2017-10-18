15-year-old girl accidentally shot by brother

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was accidentally shot by her brother early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Rose Creek Cove, near Castleman Street--not far from Wooddale High School, around 1 a.m.

According to the police report, the teen's brother was sitting on the front porch when he asked to see a friend's gun.

The brother claims he pulled the trigger without realizing the safety lock was off. The bullet went through the door, striking the 15-year-old in the mouth.

Police said she was airlifted to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The age of the boy who shot the 15-year-old girl has not been released and it is unclear whether he will face charges.

This is the second time a teen has been shot near Wooddale High School this week.

It's typical for little ones to play outside along Rose Creek Cove, but after recent events, residents said they're rethinking it.

"We done had like, about four shootings in a week,” said Marth Norwood, who has only lived in the neighborhood for about one month. "It's uncomfortable, I'm ready to move."

A mother of four with one on the way, Norwood said the violence is too much.

"It's just unsafe, you never know what's going to happen every minute, second, day, hour,” she said. “it's just foolish, foolish."

That's the reason her sister Dakisha Norwood carries a gun everywhere she goes.

“Memphis is becoming ridiculous and very unsafe to live,” Dakisha said.

The sisters also have a message for those who continue to misuse guns.

"If it's not to protect your house and you and your family, put the guns down, what you playing with them for?" she said.

Family members didn't want to talk, but they said the 15-year-old is expected to be OK.

