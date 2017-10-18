Woman shot, taken to hospital

The scene on Rose Creek (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A woman is in the hospital after she was shot early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on Rose Creek Cove, near Castleman Street--not far from Wooddale High School.

The woman was shot and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

There is no word on the woman's condition or a possible suspect.

