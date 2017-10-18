Grizzlies, fans amped up for opening night

The Memphis Grizzlies kick off their season at home Wednesday night, hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum.

The team has plenty of events ready to kick off opening night in style.

All fans in attendance will receive a Grit Grind Forever growl towel--letting fans know that while Zach Randolph and Tony Allen may be gone, the grit and grind spirit they instilled remains.

Once inside, fans can enjoy a new GIF photo booth.

Grammy Award-winning saxophonist and recording artist Kirk Whalum will give a special National Anthem performance. He'll be followed by dance sensation and Memphis native Lil Buck, featuring music from Memphis legends Playa Fly and Gangsta Black.

Fans will be treated with a halftime performance from mentalist duo The Avasons.

As for the team on the court, Andrew Harrison will join the starting lineup at shooting guard due to injuries to Ben McLemore and Wayne Selden.

Harrison has earned the trust of his teammates after starting in the playoffs for an injured Tony Allen last season.

"Just being more relaxed, finding the open guy, and my jump shot is getting better every day, I feel," Harrison said. "So hopefully I can help the team especially on the defensive end."

Jarell Martin will get a chance to prove himself off the bench. The former first-round pick has struggled with injures the past two years, but had a strong camp and is back on the roster.

"It was a lot of guys fighting for spots so, I just wanted to go out there and do what i love and that's playing basketball," Martin said. "I didn't want to leave this great group. So I just went out there and played my hardest."

Tyreke Evans is questionable with a sore right ankle.

Tipoff is 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.