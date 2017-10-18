MPD data shows crime decrease in most areas with Skycops

Data from Memphis Police Department shows the Skycop camera program is working.

Tuesday, police officials told a city council committee that a review of the first 90 days of the program found crime went down in five of seven districts, including a dramatic decrease in some.

Crime was down nearly 41 percent in the Raleigh area and 70 percent in Hickory Hill.

However, crime ticked up 22 percent in South Memphis and nearly 73 percent at Jackson Avenue and Hollywood Street.

Police said despite the uptick in those areas, the program is proving to be a useful tool, and they'll adjust their strategy to see decreases in all areas of the city.

"We are constantly poring over the data so that we can make a better presentation of where these cameras need to be mounted, and as this program goes I think you’ll see more success in it," MPD Deputy Director Mike Ryall said.

City council approved funding for the program to put 70 cameras up last year--10 for each council district.

More cameras are set to go up. The bid process for phase two is currently underway.

