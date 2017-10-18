Study reveals most popular Halloween candy in each state

Halloween is almost here, and it's the time of year where Americans find excuses to cheat on their diets with sweet, sugary candy.

But not all candy is created equal.

Candystore.com, as featured on the Today Show, found the top three candies in each state, and the data shows nearly every state has their own favorite, based on the pounds they purchase each year.

(Click here for an interactive version of the map.)

The three Mid-South states had drastically different results:

Tennessee:

Tootsie Pops (24,783 pounds) Jolly Ranchers (22,983 pounds) Candy corn (7,827 pounds)

Tennessee loves the Vols and Music City and Tootsie Pops. Nearly 60,000 pounds of Tootsie Pops are consumed around Halloween time. It retains the #1 spot again this year, followed by salt water taffy and Skittles.

Mississippi:

3 Musketeers (109,783 pounds) Snickers (103,993 pounds) Butterfinger (57,829 pounds)

Hey, what’s that? A Mississippi Candy bar. The 3 Musketeers continue to top the most popular Halloween candies in this state that is home to the largest cactus plantation in the world. Random, but awesome. Stock up on 3 Musketeers and stay away from the cacti fields at night!

Arkansas:

Jolly Ranchers (225,990 pounds) Butterfinger (215,987 pounds) Hot Tamales (89,027 pounds)

Johnny Cash, Douglas MacArthur, dulcimers. Arkansas has a rich history and a rosy disposition. You might even say they’re jolly. That’s right, Arkansans love Jolly Ranchers at Halloween. This is even more fitting when you consider the vast acres of national and state parks in the state. If you find yourself in Arkansas for Halloween, double down on Jolly Ranchers. Back it up with Butterfingers.

Overall, Americans will spend about $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.