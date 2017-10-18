Woman, pet chicken enjoy paddleboard rides

In another tale of something you may only see in Florida, one woman has a pet chicken that loves to paddleboard.

Loretta, a 1-year-old pet, is no chicken when it comes to the open water.

Karly Venezia takes Loretta on the front of her paddleboard, and the chicken gazes out at the water with her.

"Loretta's very curious and follows us around the yard," Venezia said. "Living in the Florida Keys, we like to get out on the water, so it only seemed natural to us to take Loretta paddleboarding and boating and things that we do with our dogs."

