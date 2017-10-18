Woman, pet chicken enjoy paddleboard rides

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot early Wednesday morning.More >>
A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot early Wednesday morning.More >>
In another tale of something you may only see in Florid, one woman has a pet chicken that loves to paddleboard.More >>
In another tale of something you may only see in Florid, one woman has a pet chicken that loves to paddleboard.More >>
Halloween is almost here, and it's the time of year where Americans find excuses to cheat on their diets with sweet, sugary candy.More >>
Halloween is almost here, and it's the time of year where Americans find excuses to cheat on their diets with sweet, sugary candy.More >>
Data from Memphis Police Department shows the Skycop camera program is working.More >>
Data from Memphis Police Department shows the Skycop camera program is working.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies kick off their season at home Wednesday night, hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies kick off their season at home Wednesday night, hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Under the lawmakers' agreement, the payments would continue for two years while states were given more leeway to let insurers sidestep some coverage requirements imposed by President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>