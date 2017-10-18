Holmes Road repairs continue this weekend

City of Memphis crews will continue pavement repairs on East Holmes Road this weekend.

Starting Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 6 a.m. until Monday, October 23, 2017, Holmes Road between Lamar Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road will be closed.

Commuters should use East Shelby Drive or Stateline Road as an alternate.

The last phase of the project will happen Saturday, October 23, 2017 at 6 a.m. until Monday, October 30, 2017 at 6 a.m. During the final phase, crews will close Holmes Road between Pleasant Hill Road and Malone Road.

The first phase of the project, Holmes Road between Hickory Hill Road and Lamar Avenue was completed on Monday, October 16, 2017.

