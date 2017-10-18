Holmes Road repairs continue this weekend

A Memphis lawmaker was one of the sponsors who filed a bill that would ban the sale of a particular gun accessory.More >>
A Memphis lawmaker was one of the sponsors who filed a bill that would ban the sale of a particular gun accessory.More >>
A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot early Wednesday morning.More >>
A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot early Wednesday morning.More >>
Halloween is almost here, and it's the time of year where Americans find excuses to cheat on their diets with sweet, sugary candy.More >>
Halloween is almost here, and it's the time of year where Americans find excuses to cheat on their diets with sweet, sugary candy.More >>
City of Memphis crews will continue pavement repairs on East Holmes Road this weekend.More >>
City of Memphis crews will continue pavement repairs on East Holmes Road this weekend.More >>
A Mid-South woman was indicted, facing charges of stealing money and impersonating an FBI agent while working as a bookkeeper.More >>
A Mid-South woman was indicted, facing charges of stealing money and impersonating an FBI agent while working as a bookkeeper.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
The tragic death of a 3-year-old girl on Saturday prompted city leaders to have a meeting to discuss grease traps in the city. The grease trap at Bruster’s on East University Drive is where Sadie Andrews accidentally drowned.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>
Rapper Lil Boosie is suing Dillard’s Inc. and the Biloxi Police Department over an altercation that happened inside Edgewater Mall during spring break back in April.More >>