Mid-South woman accused of impersonating FBI agent, stealing over $300K

A Mid-South woman was indicted, facing charges of stealing money and impersonating an FBI agent while working as a bookkeeper.

Krystle Sheals, from Marion, Arkansas, served as a bookkeeper for Nichols Fire and Security in Memphis. While doing so, investigators said, she used her access to bank accounts to pay off her personal expenses, including credit cards, utilities, car payments, student loans, and mortgage payments.

Investigators also said Sheals used the money to buy a car which she gave away and opened a 401K.

The total money she is accused of stealing is $327,000.

Investigators said she also pretended to be an FBI special agent, including wearing clothes with the FBI insignia and conducting interviews while pretending to be an FBI agent.

Sheals faces up to 20 years in prison for stealing and another three for impersonating an officer. She also faces a $250,000 fine.

