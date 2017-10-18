Memphis lawmaker files bill to ban 'instrument of mayhem' in TN

A Memphis lawmaker was one of the sponsors who filed a bill that would ban the sale of a particular gun accessory.

Tennessee Senator Lee Harris (D-Memphis) is one of the lawmakers working to ban bump stock devices.

The Las Vegas shooter used bump stocks when he opened fire on a country music concert, executing the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

“Bump stock devices transform a typical rifle into an instrument of mayhem that would otherwise be illegal,” Harris said. “There is no legitimate purpose for a bump stock, other than to mimic an illegal weapon and inflict mass casualties.”

SB 1472 would close the loophole in federal law that allows gun owners to mimic the automatic fire of a machine gun, otherwise banned by the National Firearms Act of 1934.

“Issues of gun safety tend to be controversial, but on this, I think we can all agree that firing 400 rounds a minute does not serve any lawful purpose,” Harris said. “In the coming months, we will be reaching out to gun owners who support responsible gun ownership and want to prevent mass casualty events.”

