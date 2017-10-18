Midtown woman records thief breaking into her home

A woman living in Midtown said she was unnerved when she saw video of someone breaking into their home.

Madelaine Wheeler has lived with her boyfriend and a roommate in a home near Overton Square for nearly a year. But nothing could prepare her for what she saw on the video recording.

Wheeler started noticing some of her belongings were going missing from inside her home. She set up a camera, and it caught a thief in action.

"Until it happens you don't think it's going to happen to you. Until someone comes into your house," Wheeler said.

The camera did not get a good look at the thief's face, but it did give Wheeler the proof she needed to get the police involved.

Now, Wheeler and her roommates are just hoping the thief is caught, so they can once again feel safe in their own home.

