Clarksdale man wanted for burglary of pharmacy

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
CLARKSDALE, MS (WMC) -

Clarksdale Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing medication and money from a pharmacy.

The burglary happened on October 7.

The man was captured on surveillance. If you know who he is, call CPD at 662-621-8151.

