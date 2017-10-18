Serial rapist convicted decades after attacks

A serial rapist is now off the streets of Memphis.

Tony Sea, 45, pleaded guilty to raping four women between September 2000 and May 2001. He said he broke into their homes and attacked them.

The attacks happened in Binghampton, Frayser, and Raleigh, and the victims were between the ages of 21 and 45.

After raping the women, Sea tied them up with telephone cords before leaving.

Sea was sentenced to 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sea was captured in 2012--more than a decade after committing the crimes--when DNA from the crimes were tested. The DNA also linked Sea to several other rape cases.

