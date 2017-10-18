Serial rapist convicted decades after attacks

A serial rapist is now off the streets of Memphis.More >>
A serial rapist is now off the streets of Memphis.More >>
Clarksdale Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing medication and money from a pharmacy.More >>
Clarksdale Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing medication and money from a pharmacy.More >>
Halloween is almost here, and it's the time of year where Americans find excuses to cheat on their diets with sweet, sugary candy.More >>
Halloween is almost here, and it's the time of year where Americans find excuses to cheat on their diets with sweet, sugary candy.More >>
A Memphis photographer who fell from a Chicago rooftop and died is being remembered by a close friend and the Memphis photography community, as we learn more about the circumstances surrounding his death.More >>
A Memphis photographer who fell from a Chicago rooftop and died is being remembered by a close friend and the Memphis photography community, as we learn more about the circumstances surrounding his death.More >>
A woman living in Midtown said she was unnerved when she saw video of someone breaking into their home.More >>
A woman living in Midtown said she was unnerved when she saw video of someone breaking into their home.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.More >>