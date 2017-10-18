College offering free dental care for veterans in November

Veterans who need dental care can get the help they need for free.

In November, Concorde Career College will offer free exams, dental cleanings, X-rays and fluoride treatments.

All of the work is being performed by dental hygiene students under the supervision of a dentist or faculty member.

You do have to schedule an appointment. Reserve your place by calling them at 901-202-7660.

