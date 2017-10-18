Golf cart races benefits United Way

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was accidentally shot by her brother early Wednesday morning.More >>
Kroger is offering children a free and healthy snack to kids shopping with their parents.More >>
A Memphis photographer who fell from a Chicago rooftop and died is being remembered by a close friend and the Memphis photography community. Meanwhile, the circumstances surrounding his death continue to come out.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and United Way CEO Kenneth Robinson raced golf carts for a good cause on Wednesday.More >>
Veterans who need dental care can get the help they need for free.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
