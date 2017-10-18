Golf cart races benefits United Way

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and United Way CEO Kenneth Robinson raced golf carts for a good cause on Wednesday.

The pair wore vision distorting goggles as they raced down a makeshift race course in front of Memphis City Hall.

"They made the course real easy for me," Strickland said. "I think they made Dr. Robinson's harder, so I won."

The event raised money for the 2017 United Way Resource Development Drive.

"We're trying to build interest in the United Way and people giving to this great cause, and so these 80 nonprofits can do their work and make Memphis a better place," Strickland said.

