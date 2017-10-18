Kroger offers free, healthy snack to children under 10

Kroger is offering children a free and healthy snack to kids shopping with their parents.

All 104 Kroger Delta Division stores will provide fresh fruit for children as they shop for groceries with their parents.

Children up to 10 years old can choose between a banana, apple, or citrus fruit.

"Giving children free fruit as their parents shop is a great way to encourage them to create healthy eating habits at a young age," Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Teresa Dickerson said. "This is a great way for parents to discuss healthy eating habits with their children."

Look for the Fresh Fruit Cart in your local Kroger's produce section.

