1 dead, 4 injured in stolen car crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person died and four others were hurt after a crash Tuesday night.

The accident happened near the intersection of Chelsea Avenue and Warford Street, and witnesses said it was the worst crash they'd ever seen.

"Thirty-two years of driving a taxi cab and that's the worst wreck I ever saw," Nate Whitlock, who witnessed the crash, said. 

Police said someone carjacked a vehicle from Leawood Street and drove about a mile before crashing into another vehicle near Chelsea and Warford.

Four people were taken to area hospitals and one died. Police said juveniles were involved.

"It was serious speed involved. I don't know what happened but there's a big burn spot or something over there, a lot of glass...it was really bad," Whitlock said. "But them cars, it was mashed, it was upside down. I couldn't tell it was a car."

Police have not identified the people involved in the crash or the person who stole the car and caused the crash.

