University town hall puts sexual assault, rape culture at forefront

Protests at University of Memphis inspired the creation of a town hall meeting to respond to cases of students being raped.

University president David Rudd said the town hall meeting is designed to create an open conversation about "ridding our campus of this abhorrent behavior."

At least two students have been attacked in off-campus incidents in the last week. They are just a small portion of women in America who have been sexually assaulted.

The hashtag #MeToo is trending on social media sites around the country. It is a social media push to pull the veil back on America's rape culture. In other words, to show people that the problem of sexual harassment and assault is more widespread than many people think.

Memphis students said movements that inspire people to speak up will help lead to change.

"This open conversation also provides a lot of protection for other people. That could be past victims who want to come out and talk or future victims," freshman Scott Baxter said.

"It's absolutely necessary. It's such a touchy subject that a lot of people are scared to talk about it, and I definitely think it's something that needs to be touched on," sophomore Matthews Summer said.

President Rudd said he hopes the university's town hall meeting helps shed light on the problem and helps students better understand the process of investigating sexual assault cases.

University of Memphis' town hall on this subject is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. at University Center Theatre.

WMC Action News 5's Jerry Askin will be at the town hall. He'll provide a full report on what was covered and how the event will help change the culture on campus.

