Teen shot walking home from school released from hospital

A teenager who was shot walking home Tuesday afternoon on Garland Street and Vollintine in North Memphis has been released from the hospital.

The mother of the teen now says she wants to move because she does not feel safe with her five kids in the neighborhood.

Kimberly Wright is the mother of 17-year old Tavion Johnson. She said he was walking home from work at crosstown concourse Tuesday, when bullets started flying.

“Some people were driving by they started shooting so he just started running and he got hit and he ran home,” Wright said.

She said she was devastated and immediately started working to patch up his hip while she called the police.

“He was blessed it went in, came out,” Wright said. “I don't know, just in shock and hysterical everything I was every emotion you can have.”

Wright said he was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and released a short time later. He's staying with family in another part of town.

She also said a neighbor across the street was shot just last week.

“It's normal honey just like, taking the trash out, get shot,” Wright said. “I'm scared all the time with all these kids I can't I just can never relax because I'm so worried about that's gonna happen to them.”

She said she pulled her son out of school to go to Job Core because the schools and crime in the area have gotten so bad.

“They try to jump him and put him in a gang, they try to make him join a gang, that's the way school is now,” Wright said.

Police say the suspect fled in a gray 4-door sedan.

If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

