Teen shot walking home from school released from hospital

A teenager who was shot walking home Tuesday afternoon on Garland Street and Vollintine in North Memphis has been released from the hospital.More >>
A teenager who was shot walking home Tuesday afternoon on Garland Street and Vollintine in North Memphis has been released from the hospital.More >>
Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., announced Tuesday they reached a deal to resume federal payments to health insurers that President Donald Trump had previously stopped.More >>
Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., announced Tuesday they reached a deal to resume federal payments to health insurers that President Donald Trump had previously stopped.More >>
One person died and four others were hurt after a crash Tuesday night.More >>
One person died and four others were hurt after a crash Tuesday night.More >>
Protests at University of Memphis sparked a town hall meeting to respond to cases of students being raped.More >>
Protests at University of Memphis sparked a town hall meeting to respond to cases of students being raped.More >>
A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was accidentally shot by her brother early Wednesday morning.More >>
A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was accidentally shot by her brother early Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
One California restaurant was reportedly caught red-handed using Popeye's fried chicken as their own, but the restaurant offered up a lengthy response in return.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."More >>
The PGA Tour is bringing a regular tournament to Kentucky for the first time in nearly 60 years.More >>
The PGA Tour is bringing a regular tournament to Kentucky for the first time in nearly 60 years.More >>