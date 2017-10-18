Burglar seen on camera struggling to break into home

Security cameras were rolling when a man broke into a south Memphis home.

But getting out took almost as much work as getting inside!

Now, police are on the hunt for a burglar who went to amazing lengths to break into a home that was all caught on video.

"I came home from walking and the police was in the driveway," said homeowner Gloria McClellan.

The burglary happened Monday around 11 a.m. Her alarm system notified police.

"It's really scary when you leave, you don't know what you're going to come home to," McClellan said.

But she soon found out what she almost walked into. Her bedroom window was shattered, with glass all over the floor.

Her security system caught the guy wearing a Tennessee Volunteers hat breaking into her home. He pulled on the screen he ripped and looked in the window. Then he picked up a brick and threw it.

He pushed on the window but didn’t break it. So he picked up a cinder block and threw it at the window seven or eight times, eventually beating the window with it.

He climbed through the window, cutting himself on the broken glass. After he ransacked the computer room he climbed back out of the window, his pants coming off.

When he finally got outside, he reached back in several times to pull out the flip-flops he was wearing that apparently fell off when he was climbing outside.

Luckily, he didn't get away with anything from the house.

"It's really frustrating," McClellan said.

If you recognize the guy with the Tennessee Volunteers hat on, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

