Police searching for man, 67, missing for two weeks

Memphis police are searching for a 67-year-old man who's been missing for over two weeks.

Charles White was last seen at a residence on Earls Court Road between Clarendon Road and Ladbrook Road.

Police said White lives with his sister. She went on vacation on Oct. 2 and returned Oct. 16 and has not seen him since returning.

White is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing an orange polo shirt and blue jeans

If you see White, contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.