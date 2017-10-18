Person of interest named in Midtown car wash shooting

Memphis Police Department identified a person of interest in a fatal shooting at a car wash earlier this month.

Police say Arron Lewis Heard was developed as a person of interest in the Oct. 8 shooting, which happened at the Car Wash in the 1500 block of Poplar Avenue.

Deandre Johnson was shot several times and taken to the hospital, where he later died. A second victim was also hit by gunfire but not seriously hurt.

Police say Heard has five active warrants with seven various misdemeanor charges.

Anyone with information about this Homicide should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

