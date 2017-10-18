MPD releases new clue in shooting that killed mother at McDonald's drive-thru

Memphis police are releasing a new clue after a mother was gunned down in a McDonald's drive-thru.

A newly released photo by MPD has investigators hoping it will churn up new leads pointing them in the direction of the person who took a mother away from two young boys.

Investigators believe a car, possibly a 1999 or 2000 Acura TL, 4-Door, with a sunroof and mismatched wheels on the driver side, may be the key to figuring out who shot and killed Timeka Coleman.

"They took my life away from me. That was my baby," said Lena Coleman, Timeka's aunt.

Investigators have yet to release a motive in the shooting, though her family believes the new man in Timeka's life may have been the true target of that gun.

That night, her boyfriend was in the driver seat. He too was hit by the gunfire, but ran to a nearby gas station for help.

"If she would have known the type of guy he was, she would have never placed herself in the car with him," Tasha Allen, Timeka's cousin, said.

Investigators believe there were two people in the car the night of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.