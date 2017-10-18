Neighbor in custody for pastor’s murder

A man is in police custody after a retired pastor was found dead inside his home.

The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Arnold Gwathney of Forrest City, Arkansas.

Police believe Larry Watts – who lives just two doors down – broke into the home, killed the pastor and stole his car before going on a crime spree.

Neighbors are left trying to figure out why this happened to a man who would do anything for anyone.

“If you needed him for something he would be there for you,” said neighbor John Pope. “He'd give you the shirt off his back."

At this point, Watts has not been charged with the pastor's death.

