U of M holds town hall meeting on campus sexual assault

Memphis police said a man was beaten to death over $5 in Binghampton over two weeks ago.More >>
Memphis police said a man was beaten to death over $5 in Binghampton over two weeks ago.More >>
Protests at University of Memphis sparked a town hall meeting to respond to cases of students being raped.More >>
Protests at University of Memphis sparked a town hall meeting to respond to cases of students being raped.More >>
Memphis police are releasing a new clue after a mother was gunned down in a McDonald's drive-thru.More >>
Memphis police are releasing a new clue after a mother was gunned down in a McDonald's drive-thru.More >>
A heated meeting on the university of Memphis campus Wednesday night addressed sexual assault and harassment.More >>
A heated meeting on the university of Memphis campus Wednesday night addressed sexual assault and harassment.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and United Way CEO Kenneth Robinson raced golf carts for a good cause on Wednesday.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and United Way CEO Kenneth Robinson raced golf carts for a good cause on Wednesday.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.More >>
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
The new order grants the convicted sex offender no parental rights over a child born to a woman who said the man raped her when she was 12.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Crystal Leatherman told WBTV Monday that she was stunned when she recently went to visit her son’s grave and the grave marker was gone.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>
Blue Ash Police are sending out a warning about a new gift card scam popping up in the area.More >>