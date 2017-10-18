U of M holds town hall meeting on campus sexual assault

A heated meeting on the University of Memphis campus Wednesday night addressed sexual assault and sexual harassment.

The meeting lasted about two hours. University officials said they take all reports seriously, and their policy when it comes to addressing an allegation is also serious.

"It's important for me because I have to live on this campus too, as well as my friends - we all have to live on this campus, so we need to be aware of what's going on," freshman Desiree Dyson said.

At Wednesday's town hall, University officials couldn't address individual cases due to privacy issues but made it clear they take every allegation and campus policy violation seriously.

"If a criminal act has occurred, I'm going to be the first person to step up and say that person needs to go to prison," U of M President David Rudd said.

But, they also admit they have to respect police investigations.

It's a growing national frustration even on social media. You may have seen the #MeToo campaign where victims share their stories.

"It's time to say what happened to us. It's time to fight to be believed and to get these people who are vicious perpetrators dealt with," said Deborah Clubb, executive director of Memphis Area Women's Council.

It was a conversation on a touchy subject that many said was necessary.

"It's important. Rape needs to be talked about and so many victims have come forward in the last few days because they're more comfortable," sophomore Hannah Lawrence said.

