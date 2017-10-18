Church rebuilding one month after basement fire

A well-known Cooper Young church is offering a first look inside a month after its food pantry caught fire.

There’s still charred debris from the fire at First Congregational Church on Cooper.

Volunteers used to serve food daily in this space to more than a hundred people in need. That's still happening, but now in a different part of the church.

Senior Pastor Cheryl Cornish said she's grateful to be able to give back despite this tragedy.

“Folks who give are generous and folks who serve enjoy being there, so we're working hard, this is what ministry is about,” Cornish said.

Fire investigators want to talk to this man who they’re calling a person of interest. He was seen near the church minutes before the fire happened.

If you know who he is, call 901-528-CASH.

