Man beaten to death over $5 in Binghampton

Memphis police said a man was beaten to death over $5 in Binghampton over two weeks ago.

Dwain Antonio Ratliffe is charged with second-degree murder and several others are charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators say the group stomped on Elmo Guy's head because he hadn't repaid $5 to the mother of one of the suspects.

One of the men, who went by Tony Bones, jumped in the air and landed on Guy's head with both feet multiple times, resulting in skull fractures.

Guy was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in critical condition where he underwent brain surgery after swelling in his head.

During the investigation, it was determined that Tony Bones was actually Ratliffe.

The beating happened Oct. 2 on Given Avenue, but Guy died this week.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.