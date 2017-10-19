Conley, rookie Brooks lead Grizzlies past Pelicans 103-91

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Conley scored 27 points, rookie Dillon Brooks added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies built beat the New Orleans Pelicans 103-91 in their season opener on Wednesday night.

Marc Gasol had 14 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 3:05 left. Memphis won its opener for the second straight year, a first in franchise history.

Anthony Davis had 33 points and 18 rebounds and DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points and 10 boards for New Orleans, but the frontcourt pair got little help. The Pelicans shot 38 percent, including 7 of 25 from 3-point range.

Memphis, which carried a 79-70 lead into the fourth, stretched the margin to 13 in the early stages of the final period.

Davis and Cousins helped the Pelicans build an early lead, but Memphis countered with nine straight points to open the second quarter and the game settled into a close one. The Grizzlies held a 54-52 lead at halftime.

Memphis made it 77-65 in the latter stages of the third and cruised from there.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G Tony Allen, who played seven years for Memphis, was featured in a video tribute between the first and second quarters. The team recently announced that no one would wear Allen's No. 9 for the franchise again. Earlier in the day, Allen wrote a thank you letter to the city on the Players' Tribune website. ... New Orleans had eight blocks in the first quarter, a franchise record for blocks in a period. ... Davis is dealing with strep throat.

Grizzlies: Andrew Harrison, who won a preseason battle with Wade Baldwin IV for one of the last roster spots, started alongside Conley at guard. ... Brooks started 3 of 4 from the field, finishing 7 of 13. ... Memphis is now 5-18 in season openers but has won three of four.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Play home opener Friday night against defending champion Golden State.

Grizzlies: Host Golden State on Saturday night.

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.