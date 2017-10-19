Ole Miss PD looking for man linked to vandalism - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ole Miss PD looking for man linked to vandalism

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Ole Miss PD) (Source: Ole Miss PD)
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Ole Miss Police Department is looking for a man possible tied to incidents of vandalism.

Police released a surveillance photo of the man.

If you know who he is, call 662-915-7234.

