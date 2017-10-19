Ole Miss PD looking for man linked to vandalism

A police officer in Jackson, Tennessee, was rushed to the hospital after being shot during a firearm training session.More >>
Ole Miss Police Department is looking for a man possible tied to incidents of vandalism.More >>
Mike Conley scored 27 points, rookie Dillon Brooks added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies built beat the New Orleans Pelicans 103-91 in their season opener on Wednesday night.More >>
Protests at University of Memphis sparked a town hall meeting to respond to cases of students being raped.More >>
A well-known Cooper Young church is offering a first look inside a month after its food pantry caught fire.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
A star is born. Imagine receiving the opportunity to play drums for one of your favorite bands of all time -- even getting up on stage in front of a capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
Twenty-six people have been arrested in a major drug bust that included multiple drugs - and 12 others are being sought in connection with the seizure.More >>
While some say it's a great idea, others say the change is trivial.More >>
Three women were arrested on prostitution charges on October 12 in a joint operation involving the FBI, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police. The operation was conducted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Myrtle Beach, according to Don Wood with the FBI. Devinee Kathryn Boyle, 20, Anjuma Inubia Nesanet, 19, and Tawanna Mickens, 22, have all been charged with prostitution, first offense.More >>
