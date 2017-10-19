Jackson police officer shot during training exercise

A police officer in Jackson, Tennessee, was rushed to the hospital after being shot during a firearm training session.

According to WBBJ, officers were training at the Fraternal Order of Police range around 2 p.m. when the firearms instructor was shot by another officer.

Th instructor was airlifted to the hospital in Memphis, where he has since been released.

Police are calling in a team of experts to investigate how the shooting happened.

Police Chief Julian Wiser said he's never seen anything like this before.

"Been here over 20 years and this is the first incident where we had an officer accidentally shot during training to my knowledge,”" he said.

