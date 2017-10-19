Man wanted for CVS robbery

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy on Park Avenue.

The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The man entered the store, pointed a handgun and stole money before leaving on foot.

The 18-25-year-old suspect was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and jeans. He was armed with a silver handgun.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.