Water main breaks in Covington - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Water main breaks in Covington

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
COVINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A broken water main is causing Covington residents to be without water.

Covington Public Works is working to fix the main on Tennessee Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly