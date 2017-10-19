Water main breaks in Covington

A broken water main is causing Covington residents to be without water.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy on Park Avenue.More >>
A police officer in Jackson, Tennessee, was rushed to the hospital after being shot during a firearm training session.More >>
Ole Miss Police Department is looking for a man possible tied to incidents of vandalism.More >>
Mike Conley scored 27 points, rookie Dillon Brooks added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies built beat the New Orleans Pelicans 103-91 in their season opener on Wednesday night.More >>
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...More >>
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.More >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
The eyes of dyslexic subjects were different from the eyes of non-dyslexic subjects, which could be the cause of the disorder. There may also be a treatment.More >>
The hotel security guard who is a witness to the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history says he was shot while walking down a hotel hallway outside where Stephen Paddock was holed up in a suite.More >>
The 5-year-old donated more than $30 of her own money, so her friends could have milk.More >>
Investigation revealed the 2-week-old baby had been shaken, detectives say.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
