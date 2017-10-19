Child hit by car outside Marion school - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Child hit by car outside Marion school

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MARION, AR (WMC) -

A child was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to Marion Police Department.

The accident happened outside Marion High School.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene. She was cited for failure to maintain safe lookout.

The child was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

