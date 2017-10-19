Man arrested for shooting at Finese2Tymes concert

Memphis International Airport announced Thursday it’s taking steps to make air travel easier for those who are blind.More >>
Memphis International Airport announced Thursday it’s taking steps to make air travel easier for those who are blind.More >>
Police say they have arrested the person suspected of firing first during a mass shooting at a Little Rock rap concert last summer.More >>
Police say they have arrested the person suspected of firing first during a mass shooting at a Little Rock rap concert last summer.More >>
A child was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to Marion Police Department.More >>
A child was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to Marion Police Department.More >>
A broken water main caused Covington residents to be without water for a short time Thursday.More >>
A broken water main caused Covington residents to be without water for a short time Thursday.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy on Park Avenue.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy on Park Avenue.More >>