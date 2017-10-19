Man arrested for sexual assault in Oxford - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested for sexual assault in Oxford

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Uhola Herrington (Source: Oxford PD) Uhola Herrington (Source: Oxford PD)
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

Oxford Police Department arrested a man accused of sexual assault.

Uhola Herrington, 22, was arrested for the crime.

The assault happened near Jackson Avenue on Friday night.

Herrington's bond was set at $75,000.

The arrest comes weeks after four sexual assaults were reported on the Ole Miss campus. It's unclear if this incident is related.

