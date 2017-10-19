High school library converted into drone obstacle course for students

Lisa DuFur in the drone studio she created. (Source: St. Benedict at Auburndale)

Students at St. Benedict at Auburndale are spending their lunch hour flying drones.

The school received nine drones and four 3-D printers earlier in the year. Library Class Activity Director Lisa DuFur took the materials and set up a drone studio where students can create and code drones in accordance to FAA regulations.

DuFur then set up a drone obstacle course in the library.

The students have caught the fever and created an unofficial girls versus boys drone competition.

The students are competition against each other to create and program the best drones in the school.

The competition is driving students to improve their technical abilities and learn skills they can utilize in the future.

