Check out Uranus with your naked eye

This is an image of the planet Uranus taken by the spacecraft Voyager 2. NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft flew closely past distant Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun, in January 1986. (Source: NASA/JPL)

It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.

Uranus, the planet (named for Ouranos, the Greek god of the sky) will be directly opposite the sun, bringing it closer to Earth (and brighter) than at any other time of the year. It will be visible all night long with a blue-green hue. It may be bright enough to see with the naked eye, but binoculars will be the best way.

Look in the southeast sky within the constellation Pisces, the fish. Look for a tiny blue-green disk within the constellation. It should be brighter than the dimmer stars in the rest of the constellation. A few clouds may block the view occasionally, but much of the night will be clear.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @spencerstorm5

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.