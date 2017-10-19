AutoZone Liberty Bowl gives record-setting donation to St. Jude

AutoZone Liberty Bowl and the College Football Playoff Foundation donated $222,888.21 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The donation has become an annual event, but this year's donation is more than in any years prior.

"The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has been a terrific partner of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for many decades. We are honored to have the College Football Playoff Foundation join with the AutoZone Liberty Bowl again this year in the mission of inspiring and supporting outstanding teachers and mentors that work diligently to train and educate the next generation of doctors, scientists, staff and patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital," Richard Shadyac said. " This very generous contribution will be utilized to support the educational needs of the St. Jude faculty, staff and students who are so dedicated to the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

“Danny Thomas, the founder of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, inspired the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to work hand-in-hand with St. Jude in its mission of taking care of the kids. All of our members and volunteers have worked very hard to make this contribution and to showcase St. Jude," AutoZone Liberty Bowl Executive Director Steve Ehrhart said.

While the teams involved in this year's AutoZone Liberty Bowl have not been set, tickets are already up for sale.

