11 arrested in $500,000 theft ring

Six of the 11 suspects arrested (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Nearly a dozen people were arrested in a theft ring that stole more than $500,000.

Eleven people are behind bars, many of them with bonds of more than $1 million. They're accused of stealing tractors, trailers, trucks, and even an AR-15 rifle.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, the FBI, and other agencies announced the arrests Thursday.

The arrests came after a year-long investigation into the theft ring.

"The thieves would scout targets of opportunity to include farms, businesses, and residential areas usually in the early morning hours," Sheriff Bill Oldham said.

"We came together, along with our other partners, and we were able to recover property and we were able to put people in jail," THP Sgt. Chris Richardson said.

All of the men arrested are from Memphis. Two of them are a father-son duo.

The property these men stole came from all across the Mid-South.

Investigators said they suspect the ring started operating more than a decade ago. The investigation remains ongoing, and more people could find themselves facing criminal charges from the theft ring.

