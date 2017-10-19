Off-duty officer arrested for making threats

An off-duty Memphis police officer ended up in handcuffs Wednesday after an altercation at a towing company.

Officers said they received a call about a disturbance at Mace’s 24-Hour Towing and Recovery on Knight Arnold Road at about 1:55 p.m.

Jeremy Avant, a police safety technician who was off-duty at the time, went to the lot to help a witness retrieve her belongings out of a repossessed car from there. The woman got her items, and they both left the facility.

They returned to the lot a short time later, and the witness got into an argument with an employee at the lot. Two other employees saw the disturbance and walked up.

Avant, 23, intervened and threatened the victim and two other employees.

Police took Avant and the witnesses to the station for additional questioning. After the investigation, Avant was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Avant, who worked for the Traffic Division of MPD since May 30, 2016, was relieved of duty pending an internal investigation.

Officers said Avant had a gun with him during the incident. The gun was not issued to him by the police department.

