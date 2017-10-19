Man arrested in triple murder of girlfriend, 2 children

A man is in custody after killing his girlfriend and two of her children, according to the victim's family.

Nashae Williams' family said her boyfriend, Cordale Stacy, shot and killed Williams, her 6-year-old, and her 9-year-old.

A 2-year-old was also in the home at the time of the killings, but that child was not injured.

What's left behind are memories of a loving mother and her playful children.

"She loved those children, she was a good mother to them," said Williams’ oldest sister Gwen Mabon.

Family members confirmed with WMC Action News 5 that Williams and her two daughters were killed Wednesday night inside of an apartment on Wolfe Street in Forrest City. Despite multiple attempts throughout the day Thursday, police refused to confirm any information about the triple homicide.

"The only thing I could say was Lord have mercy, that's all I could think and all I could say," Mabon said holding back tears. "I didn't think he would do nothing like this, nothing at all," Mabon said.

Mabon said she is shocked that Williams' boyfriend is responsible. He turned himself in to authorities after the murders.

"Whenever they came to visit me, we sit and laugh talk, and everything but this it's just unbelievable," Mabon said.

Mabon said the only question she wants answered is why this tragedy happened.

"Something had to happen for him to just flip out like that," Mabon said.

St. Francis County Sheriff's Office said Forrest City Police Department is handling this case and would need to provide details.

However, Forrest City Police Department said it would not comment on the case or even confirm if its officers are investigating it.

