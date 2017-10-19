Students learn earthquake safety during 'shake out' drill

Shelby County students now know what to do in the event of an earthquake.

Living on the New Madrid Fault Line means we all should be prepared for an earthquake.

Thursday, Shelby County Schools had students participate in the Great Central U.S. Shake Out Drill to make sure students are prepared.

"We want to make sure we are safe at all times, whether it be at school or at home or anywhere. Earthquake safety is important," Kingsbury Elementary School Principal Wynn Earle said.

During the drill, students were told to drop to the ground, take cover under their desk, and cover their head and neck with their arms.

