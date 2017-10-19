Politicians call for change after thousands of TNReady tests scored incorrectly

Tennessee Democrats are demanding changes from the TN Department of Education after thousands of TNReady tests were scored incorrectly across the state.

"This is the first major, inexcusable failure we've seen this year,” said Representative Mike Stewart of Nashville. “Obviously until we have a full investigation we're not going to know if it’s the tip of the iceberg or just one very significant failure, which has affected thousands and thousands of children in many districts, many schools."

Those changes made directly to the Department of Education include waiting three years before rolling out the TN Ready tests to allow time to iron out wrinkles and not penalizing past or future test scores.

They also want Questar, the company that creates the tests, to reimburse taxpayers for the money they dished out to pay for the exams.

With about 1,000 tests in Shelby County graded wrong, parents and residents agree something needs to be done.

“It's kinda hard to judge how well we're doing in the city if they can't score a test correctly," said one person.

"The administration somehow has to get a hold in this so it doesn't happen again," said another.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Speaker of the House Beth Harwell said she's planning a hearing to see where to move forward from here.

"We want to make sure all that are involved get a fair hearing and get to express their concerns," Harwell said.

Officials have not yet said when those hearings will take place.

