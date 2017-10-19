Child dies after being hit by car in Orange Mound - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Child dies after being hit by car in Orange Mound

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A child was hit by a car in Orange Mound. The child died from their injuries.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Josephine Street and Spottswood Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

The driver stayed on the scene.

MPD has not released the age or identities of anyone involved in this case.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly