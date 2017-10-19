Girl, 6, dies after being hit by car in Orange Mound - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Girl, 6, dies after being hit by car in Orange Mound

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 6-year-old girl was hit by a car in Orange Mound and died from her injuries.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Josephine Street and Spottswood Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

The driver, who will not be charged, stayed on the scene.

No additional information is available. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly