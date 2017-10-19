Neighbors want more security after robbery at South Bluff

South Bluff residents are scared after an armed robbery Wednesday night. Officers said a couple was robbed in their driveway at gunpoint.

Neighbors said they now want more security features in their normally safe, gated community.

"I think that we've become dismissive until something like this happens,” said neighbor Monte Hawes. "Obviously right now since we had a personal crime as opposed to a property crime, I think that's what we need to emphasize: security."

Hawes has been living in the neighborhood for 16 years. He said security, or lack thereof, is a major issue.

"There's no excuse that we do not have cameras at the entrances right now, there's absolutely no reason not to,” Hawes said.

After incidents like the one that happened Wednesday night, Hawes said he and other neighbors are going to do more to make sure their neighborhood is safe.

"Landscaping is important but if you start having a gun out in your face at 9:30 in a gated community, you've got a problem,” Hawes said.

We spoke with the man who was the victim of the armed robbery, who said he's shaken up, but he and his wife are doing OK.

