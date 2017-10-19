Neighbors want more security after robbery at South Bluff

The 2017 Freedom Awards, put on by the National Civil Rights Museum, are happening Thursday night.More >>
South Bluff residents are scared after an armed robbery Wednesday night. Officers said a couple was robbed in their driveway at gunpoint.More >>
A child was hit by a car in Orange Mound. The child died from their injuries.More >>
University of Memphis leaders fear changing guidelines to investigating campus sexual assaults will stop the progress universities have made in the past few years.More >>
As we push into our Saturday morning we are looking at early morning temperatures in the 60s regionwide with partly cloudy skies.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Five Amarillo ISD teachers have been placed on administrative leave after the district launched an investigation into a controversial social media post.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
Ceasar's owner thought her dog had been put to sleep after diagnosis of a life-threatening illness. Instead, a vet tech took the dog home to live with her.More >>
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.More >>
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch. Jennifer VelasquezMore >>
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.More >>
A man was fatally shot by police in Kings Mountain after he reportedly was involved in a hit and run in North Carolina and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through two states.More >>
It will be a perfect night to get a good look at the icy blue seventh planet from the sun.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
