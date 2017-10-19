2017 Freedom Awards kick off Thursday night

Attendees line up outside of the Orpheum before the awards ceremony (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The 2017 Freedom Awards, put on by the National Civil Rights Museum, are happening Thursday night.

It’s the first time the awards ceremony has been held at the Orpheum, and it’s all happening in the lead up to the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s death next April.

WMC Action News 5’s Jerica Phillips is emceeing the red-carpet event.

Reverend Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Morris Dees, a civil rights lawyer, and Hugh Masekela, a composer who fought for peace in South Africa, are this year's Freedom Awards recipients.

We asked King about 2016's record-breaking homicide year in Memphis and perhaps her father's thoughts.

“I certainly don't think anything would surprise him,” King said. “I think he'd be disappointed that we did not heed some of the messages that he left with us.”

Coming up on WMC Action News 5 at 10 p.m., Jerry Askin will take a look inside the Orpheum for the awards ceremony and hear from King regarding fighting crime in Memphis.

