3 shot, drive themselves to hospital

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are investigating a triple shooting.

Officers were called to Ridgestone Drive off New Allen Road around 8 p.m.

The victims made it to Methodist North Hospital in their own car.

There is no word yet on their conditions or any suspects. 

